Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Analysts See $10.95 EPS; HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43’s average target is 10.14% above currents $39.04 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. See HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research 53.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to report $10.95 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $2.00 EPS change or 22.35% from last quarter’s $8.95 EPS. T_CSU’s profit would be $232.04M giving it 29.36 P/E if the $10.95 EPS is correct. After having $8.68 EPS previously, Constellation Software Inc.’s analysts see 26.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $20.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1286.01. About 101,836 shares traded or 166.96% up from the average. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.25 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 67.41 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

More notable recent Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Names Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Grants Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon M. Ribar Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), The Stock That Tanked 78% – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Capital Senior Living Corporation’s (NYSE:CSU) 49% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 2.43M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Captrust Fin Advsr holds 2,110 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 25,422 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P has 23,449 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 64,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Kbc Grp Nv owns 679,121 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl invested in 767,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Lazard Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt holds 6,494 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) At US$39.50? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.14 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT