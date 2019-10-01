Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Analysts See $10.95 EPS; 6 Analysts Covering Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)

Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to report $10.95 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $2.00 EPS change or 22.35% from last quarter’s $8.95 EPS. T_CSU’s profit would be $232.05 million giving it 30.31 P/E if the $10.95 EPS is correct. After having $8.68 EPS previously, Constellation Software Inc.’s analysts see 26.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1327.5. About 12,720 shares traded. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 11.92% above currents $52.84 stock price. Papa John’s International had 15 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Thursday, September 5. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $5600 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. Stephens maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Kalinowski Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 45.0000

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.2% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 50,156 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 679,625 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 8,383 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,293 shares. Bares Capital holds 1.87 million shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. 57,781 were reported by Amer International Gp. Springowl Associate Limited Co invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Geode Limited Liability Co reported 304,944 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 5,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 14,106 shares. 207 are held by Us Bank De. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei Invests Company accumulated 497,786 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. $141,969 worth of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 69.58 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.