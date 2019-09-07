Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 156.06% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $19. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 275.59% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.