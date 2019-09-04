Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 139.68%. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 54.76% and its consensus target price is $13. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.