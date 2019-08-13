Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 83.87 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 131.07% at a $18 consensus target price. Competitively Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $185, with potential upside of 135.46%. Based on the data shown earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.