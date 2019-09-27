Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125,363,276.09% -215.9% -57% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,196,535,011.98% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 188.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.