Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

We are comparing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 85.57% upside potential and an average target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.