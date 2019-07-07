Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.18 N/A 3.61 9.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

$18 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 79.10%. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price is $75.75, while its potential upside is 115.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 10 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.