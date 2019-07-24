Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 87.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 55.93% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 48.3% respectively. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.