Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 132.06 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 68.07%. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.08, while its potential upside is 150.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 56.8%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.