Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|10
|132.06
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 68.07%. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.08, while its potential upside is 150.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 56.8%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|-2.28%
|1.35%
|-14.2%
|-32.84%
|-6.25%
|-17.81%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.