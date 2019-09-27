Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 131 1.25 55.12M 8.02 17.37

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125,363,276.09% -215.9% -57% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,031,416.81% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 188.75% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $19. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $165.5, while its potential upside is 28.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 95.4%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.33%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.