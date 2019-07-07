Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.70 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.10% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 302.30% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 44.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.