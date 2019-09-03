Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|13.80
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 138.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 140.38% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.