Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.80 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 138.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 140.38% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.