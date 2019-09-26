Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 179.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.