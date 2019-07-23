Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Since Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 21.23 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 90.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.