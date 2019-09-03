Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.46 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 153.16%. Competitively the average target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 69.99% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 84.5%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.