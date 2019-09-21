Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.42 N/A -1.93 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 160.99%. Competitively the average price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $20, which is potential 53.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 70.9%. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.