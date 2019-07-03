Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|62.11
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 76.99%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 0.69%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
