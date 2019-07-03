Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 62.11 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 76.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 0.69%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.