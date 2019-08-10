Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 111.27% at a $18 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.