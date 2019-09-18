Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1920.05 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.06% and an $19 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 58.62% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.33%. Insiders Competitively, held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.