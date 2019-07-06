Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 79.10% upside potential. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 503.22% and its consensus price target is $45. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 34%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.