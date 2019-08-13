Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are comparing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.66% and an $18 average target price. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $52.67, while its potential downside is -12.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 0%. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.