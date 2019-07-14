Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 83.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 383.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.