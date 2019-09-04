Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Since Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 143.90%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 127.61%. Based on the data shown earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 22.1% respectively. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.