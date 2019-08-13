Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.60 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 131.07%. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 233.60% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.