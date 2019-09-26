Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Since Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.12 N/A -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 188.75% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $19. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14.5, with potential upside of 20.53%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Comparatively, 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.