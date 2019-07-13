Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|7.04
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 83.11% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Competitively the consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 117.39% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-10.42%
|-9.37%
|-19.71%
|-37.38%
|-69.69%
|-32.7%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
