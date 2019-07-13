Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.04 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 83.11% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Competitively the consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 117.39% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.