Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) Reaches $9.85 Formed H&S; D-E Shaw & Company Has Raised Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) Position

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) formed H&S with $8.96 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.85 share price. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) has $254.20 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 57,652 shares traded. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) stake by 23.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 25,400 shares as Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB)’s stock rose 12.46%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 135,400 shares with $5.16 million value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co (Put) now has $12.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 1.24M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased On Deck Cap Inc stake by 117,851 shares to 398,310 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 4,800 shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Ltd Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Personal Advisors Corp holds 0.01% or 30,338 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Co has 70 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 52,474 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 10,200 shares. Central Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Gam Ag invested in 109,213 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 0.01% or 19,379 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd invested in 0.03% or 80,445 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 49,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP has 135,031 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 89,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 9,790 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 366,100 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CPB in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America.