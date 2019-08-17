Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) Reaches $7.94 Formed H&S; Sei Investments Company Decreased Lear (LEA) Stake

Sei Investments Company decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 9,206 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Sei Investments Company holds 16,097 shares with $2.21 million value, down from 25,303 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $6.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) formed H&S with $7.70 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.94 share price. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) has $205.03 million valuation. The stock increased 12.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 19,875 shares traded. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has declined 18.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company increased Onemain Hldgs Inc stake by 24,330 shares to 42,096 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) stake by 2,429 shares and now owns 11,122 shares. Zuora Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $153.89’s average target is 41.22% above currents $108.97 stock price. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Wednesday, July 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15800 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Longbow maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, March 4. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Island Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 1,002 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Co owns 43,249 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.05% or 94,259 shares in its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh invested in 0.82% or 5,869 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has 272,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd holds 0.41% or 76,947 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 141,471 shares.