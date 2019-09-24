Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) Reaches $6.55 After 9.00% Down Move; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (AUPH) SI Decreased By 5.49%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. AUPH’s SI was 6.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 6.92M shares previously. With 483,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s short sellers to cover AUPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 854,296 shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

The stock of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 88,024 shares traded or 72.14% up from the average. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has declined 18.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $169.14 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $5.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CNST worth $15.22M less.

Among 2 analysts covering Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Constellation has $2000 highest and $18 lowest target. $19’s average target is 190.08% above currents $6.55 stock price. Constellation had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company has market cap of $169.14 million. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and/or hematological malignancies; and CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Analysts await Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% negative EPS growth.

