Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 71.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 81.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 4.30% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 82.3%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.