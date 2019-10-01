Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,070,175.44% -215.9% -57% Otonomy Inc. 1,107,338,494.27% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.33% and an $19 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, which is potential 257.14% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.