Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|9.49M
|-2.58
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|128,070,175.44%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,107,338,494.27%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.33% and an $19 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, which is potential 257.14% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
