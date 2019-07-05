Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparing side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.18 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 81.09% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 660.97% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 22.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.