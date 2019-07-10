Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.82% and an $18 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.