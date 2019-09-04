Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 47.86 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 140.32%. Competitively the average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 159.74% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.