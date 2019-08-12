Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 131.07% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $18. Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average price target and a 34.98% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.