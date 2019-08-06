Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparison side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.45 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 130.18% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 20.28%. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.