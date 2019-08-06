Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparison side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|15.45
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 130.18% upside potential and an average price target of $18.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 20.28%. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
