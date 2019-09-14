Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 90.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.90% -57.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With consensus price target of $16, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 101.51%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.