Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.40% -54.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.62%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.