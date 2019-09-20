Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 155.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.