Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 126.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 62%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.