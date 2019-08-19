Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.70% and an $18 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.