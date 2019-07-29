Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.25 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 87.89% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Competitively the consensus price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 23.25% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.