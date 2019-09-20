Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Contrasting side by side

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.29 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Cerecor Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 155.72%. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 214.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.