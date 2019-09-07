Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 156.06%. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 173.97% and its consensus price target is $6. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.