Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.63 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 147.59%. Competitively the average target price of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 57.98% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.