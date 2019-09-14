Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 139.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Competitively, 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.