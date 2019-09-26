Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 9 7.24 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 179.41%. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 39.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 17.4% respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.