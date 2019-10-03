Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,416,779.43% -215.9% -57% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,971,878,420.48% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 144.20%. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 191.26%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.