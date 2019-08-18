Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Contrasting side by side

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 126.70% at a $18 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.